Cryptocurrency prices crash as Binance probes $6B hack

As per Binance, the "estimated total impact is around $6.3 billion, and the company said it has worked with blockchain partners to freeze affected assets, with approximately $3 billion frozen on-chain so far."

The company said it will "cover all losses using funds from its SAFU fund and the company, and that user funds are safe."

Binance's Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU) is a reserve fully funded in Bitcoin to safeguard user assets in case of security breaches.