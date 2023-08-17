Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, BNB rates

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 17, 2023 | 11:15 am 3 min read

BNB is 5% lower compared to last week

Bitcoin has slipped 1.94% in the past 24 hours to trade at $28,603.95. It is 3.03% lower than the week before. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 1.56% from yesterday and is trading at $1,796.65. From last week, it is down 2.86%. They have market capitalizations of $556.91 billion and $215.88 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $230.69, a 2.21% decrease from yesterday and 5.09% lower than last week. XRP's price is $0.55 today, falling 2.89% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 7.06% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 1.48%) and $0.066 (down 4.22%), respectively.

Solana has gone down by 3.8% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $23.23 (down 1.25%), $4.75 (down 1.21%), $0.0000099 (down 7.65%), and $0.66 (down 1.66%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 3.8% while Polka Dot has fallen 5.49%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 4.71% in the last seven days whereas Polygon is down 9.5%.

Check out the top gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Rocket Pool, Gemini Dollar, Dai, Binance USD, and Tether USDT. They are trading at $27.20 (up 3.82%), $0.99 (up 0.12%), $0.99 (up 0.05%), $0.99 (up 0.01%), and $0.99 (up 0.01%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (up 0.01%) and $1 (flat), respectively.

Here are today's top losers

The biggest losers of the day are Sei, Conflux, Bitcoin Cash, GMX, and Bitcoin SV. They are trading at $0.11 (down 9.99%), $0.11 (down 8.16%), $209.06 (down 8.14%), $39.80 (down 7.95%), and $31.27 (down 7.91%), respectively.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0.05%), $28,592.54 (down 1.97%), $11.39 (down 3.23%), $6.83 (down 2.64%), and $5.46 (down 6.86%), respectively.

These are the top NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Axie Infinity, The Sandbox, Stacks, and Immutable are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.73 (down 1.71%), $5.34 (down 3.08%), $0.33 (down 2.65%), $0.55 (down 5.38%), and $0.66 (down 1.88%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.14 trillion, a 1.84% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $34.32 billion, which marks a 14.65% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.21 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.13 trillion three months ago.

