Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 11, 2022, 11:23 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value is down 3.6% from last week

Bitcoin has shed 2.3% over the last 24 hours, trading at $19,028.48. It is 3.0% lower than the previous week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 3.7% from yesterday and now trades at $1,276.26. It is down 3.6% from last week. Their market capitalization stands at $364.84 billion and $154.2 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is currently trading at $269.76, down 3.0% from yesterday and 6.0% from last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.44, down 7.9% in the last 24 hours. It is 6.3% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 6.7%) and $0.055 (down 5.4%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana's price has decreased by 5.0% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $31.35 (down 5.2%), $6.19 (down 4.2%), $0.000011 (down 7.6%), and $0.88 (down 3.7%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 5.0% down, while Polka Dot has slipped 2.9%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 8.8% of its value, whereas Polygon is 0.2% up.

Data Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are TerraClassicUSD, Huobi Token, Maker, Convex Finance, and OKB. They are trading at $0.044 (up 49.27%), $5.14 (up 15.86%), $952.46 (up 3.85%), $5.50 (up 0.70%), and $15.65 (up 0.21%), respectively.

Stable tokens Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (flat), $1 (flat), and $1 (down 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00022 (down 8.01%).

Data Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Chiliz, Ethereum Classic, Lido DAO, Ravencoin, and Ethereum Name Service. They are trading at $0.11 (down 13.57%), $23.93 (down 11.40%), $1.30 (down 10.68%), $0.033 (down 10.36%), and $16.08 (down 10.25%), respectively.

Rankings Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. The 24-hour volumes of Binance and FTX are $12.34 billion (up 102.29%) and $1.21 billion (up 109.87%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $1.58 billion, which is up 145.79% from yesterday.

DeFi Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0%), $6.38 (down 0.95%), $15.90 (down 0.03%), $19,039.62 (down 0.08%), and $7.20 (down 0.06%), respectively.

NFT Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Flow, ApeCoin, Tezos, Decentraland, and The Sandbox are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $1.57 (down 0.58%), $5.03 (down 0.29%), $1.35 (down 0.32%), $0.66 (down 0.15%), and $0.77 (down 0.12%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $924.51 billion, a 2.04% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $50.97 billion, which marks a 58.86% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.06 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $927.92 billion three months ago.