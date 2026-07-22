CSB Bank posts 27% net profit of ₹150cr Q1 FY27
Business
CSB Bank just posted a 27% jump in net profit for the first quarter of FY 2027, reaching ₹150 crore, up from ₹119 crore last year.
The bank's total income also got a lift, rising to ₹1,516 crore.
A big part of this growth came from higher interest income, which hit ₹1,287 crore.
NPAs fall, provisions ₹49cr, CAR 19.96%
The bank's asset quality improved too: bad loans (NPAs) dropped to 1.75% from 1.84%, and net NPAs fell to 0.39%.
This meant CSB needed to set aside less money for risky loans, with provisions down to ₹49 crore.
However, the capital adequacy ratio slipped a bit to 19.96%.