CSM Technologies lists at ₹113 after IPO fully subscribed 1.36x
Business
CSM Technologies, a tech solutions company, just made its stock market debut with shares listed at ₹113, the top end of its IPO price range.
The IPO, open from June 24 to 29, was fully subscribed at 1.36 times, showing solid investor interest.
Market value ₹583.12cr anchor investors ₹20cr
Post-listing, CSM's market value stood at ₹583.12 crore, with shares opening flat on both BSE and NSE, pretty much what the subscription numbers suggested.
Before the IPO even launched, anchor investors had already put in ₹20 crore, signaling confidence in the company right from the start.