CSR-mandated companies can use up to 10% of CSR funds

SEBI to regulate CSR instruments

These amendments to the CSR Policy Rules, 2014, part of the Companies Act, 2013, are expected to help social enterprises get more funding.

The instruments will be regulated by SEBI for accountability.

Anshul Jain from PwC India summed it up nicely: "It helps in furtherance of a transparent and credible mode of funding CSR projects by the companies and enables social enterprises to access a wider pool of capital."