CSRBOX's 'AI for Better Bharat' pavilion at Global AI Summit

CSRBOX's "AI for Better Bharat" Pavilion took center stage at the Global India AI Impact Summit 2026, bringing together real-world AI solutions for healthcare, farming, governance, and public services—all under one roof.

The summit in numbers The summit ran from February 16-20 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

With over 5,000 visitors engaging with live deployments (and a massive crowd overall), attendees got to see live demos of how AI is being used to solve everyday problems.

Prime Minister Modi kicked things off.

AI in action Startups like WeVOIS Labs and Tricog Health showed off cool tech—including KrishiBodh AI and SmartScape.

Even Chhattisgarh's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma dropped by to check out how these tools could make public services better.