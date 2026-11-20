CtrlS Datacenters invests ₹10,000cr in AI-ready data center near Patna
CtrlS Datacenters is investing ₹10,000 crore to build an AI-ready data center near Patna, spread over 100 acres and packing 150 MW of capacity.
The project, announced after a deal with the Bihar government on November 20, aims to go live by 2029-30.
CtrlS Datacenters plans 400 Bihar jobs
The new facility is set to create about 400 direct jobs in Bihar, good news for local talent.
CtrlS says rising digital needs in the state inspired this move, with CEO Sridhar Pinnapureddy sharing that Bihar's demand gave them real confidence.
With this step, CtrlS hopes to boost Eastern India's digital ecosystem and ramp up its total capacity across India.