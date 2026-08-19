CtrlS raises ₹250cr as Nikhil Kamath invests ₹200cr for expansion
CtrlS, which runs massive data centers powering everything from AI to cloud apps, just raised ₹250 crore.
Zerodha cofounder Nikhil Kamath invested ₹200 crore, joined by entrepreneur Sreeram Reddy Vanga with ₹50 crore.
The fresh funds will help CtrlS infrastructure expansion and capacity build-out to meet growing enterprise and hyperscaler demand across India.
CtrlS secures ₹5,500cr for Hyderabad expansion
CtrlS already operates 19 data centers across nine key markets in India and has over 370 MW of capacity live, plus much more in the works.
They're going all-in on AI-ready infrastructure and green energy.
Just recently, they secured ₹5,500 crore in debt financing for an AI-ready data center expansion in Hyderabad, showing how demand for advanced data centers is exploding as India goes digital.