Cube Highways InvIT debuts at ₹155 with ₹21,045cr market cap
Business
Cube Highways Trust's InvIT started trading at ₹155 per unit, 2% above its issue price of ₹152, after seeing huge demand and being oversubscribed more than nine times.
On debut day, the unit peaked at ₹158 and traded around ₹156.98, giving the trust a market cap of ₹21,045 crore.
Cube Highways Trust posts FY26 gains
Backed by Cube Highways and Infrastructure V Pte. Ltd. the trust manages 27 road assets stretching over nearly 8,754 lane kilometers across India.
In FY26, its total income jumped 38.7% to ₹2,922.09 crore and net profit rose 42.3% to ₹1,422.89 crore.
CEO Vinay C. Sekar credited strategic execution for the strong listing, while Group Chief Financial Officer Pankaj C. Vasani highlighted its focus on sustainable growth and creating long-term value for investors.