The IPO will be an offer-for-sale

This infrastructure investment trust wants to raise ₹5,000cr via IPO

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:27 pm Jun 28, 202605:27 pm

What's the story

Cube Highways Trust, a leading infrastructure investment trust in India, has begun roadshows for its initial public offering (IPO). The company is looking to raise ₹5,000 crore through the IPO. The offer will be an offer-for-sale by existing unitholders. The move comes after a period of growth for the platform and is part of its plan to expand its investor base.