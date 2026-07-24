Cube Highways Trust InvIT IPO subscribed 9.35 times at ₹151-152
Business
Cube Highways Trust's InvIT IPO, open from July 22-24, saw huge interest: investors subscribed 9.35 times the shares on offer.
The IPO aimed to raise ₹5,000 crore through a full Offer for Sale at ₹151-152 per unit, but there was no extra premium in the gray market.
Cube Highways secures ₹1,687.5cr pre-IPO
Before the public issue, Cube Highways Trust raised ₹1,687.5 crore from big anchor investors like HDFC AMC, SBI Mutual Fund, and Morgan Stanley.
The trust manages 27 operational road projects across India with an average concession life of 18 years and solid AAA-rated debt backing.
Its stock is tentatively scheduled to list on BSE and NSE on August 3.