Cube Highways Trust opens public offer, plans 7 new highways

In just three years, Cube has grown fast by focusing on sponsor-backed highways that meet strict quality standards.

Its network now covers 12 states and a union territory, mixing toll roads (which benefit from economic growth) with annuity roads for steady income.

Most of its revenue comes from commercial vehicles (70%), and payouts to investors have gone up each year, a sign things are moving in the right direction.

With big-name backers like ADIA and Mubadala supporting it, Cube's got strong financial stability and long-term plans.