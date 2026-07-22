Cube Highways Trust opens public offer, plans 7 new highways
Cube Highways Trust, based in New Delhi, opened its public offer for sale on July 22 and is already planning to add seven more highways to its portfolio, taking it from 27 to 34 assets.
CEO Vinay C Sekar says four of these new additions are backed by its main sponsors.
Cube Highways grows via sponsor-backed assets
In just three years, Cube has grown fast by focusing on sponsor-backed highways that meet strict quality standards.
Its network now covers 12 states and a union territory, mixing toll roads (which benefit from economic growth) with annuity roads for steady income.
Most of its revenue comes from commercial vehicles (70%), and payouts to investors have gone up each year, a sign things are moving in the right direction.
With big-name backers like ADIA and Mubadala supporting it, Cube's got strong financial stability and long-term plans.