This highway asset company wants to raise ₹5,000cr via IPO

Financial standing

Net debt at end of March stood at ₹17,768cr

At the end of March, Cube InvIT's net debt was ₹17,768 crore with a net debt-to-enterprise value ratio of 46.82%. The assets under management also grew to ₹36,842 crore due to nine acquisitions made during the fiscal year. The trust has also signed commitment letters for four highway projects worth around ₹7,300 crore in total enterprise value.