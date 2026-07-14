Cube Highways Trust raises 1,250 cr ahead of IPO

On July 13, Cube Highways Trust sold over eight crore units at ₹152 each.

Premji Invest chipped in a hefty ₹950 crore, while HDFC Life Insurance and HDFC Pension Fund Management put in ₹100 crore each. Axis Max Life Insurance and WhiteOak Capital added ₹50 crore apiece.

The trust manages 27 road assets across India, spanning nearly 9,000 lane kilometers, with an average concession life of 18 years.

Net debt stands at ₹17,768 crore with a debt-to-enterprise value ratio of about 47%.