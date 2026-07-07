Cult.fit posts ₹1,720cr FY26 revenue and turns EBITDA positive

Cult.fit subscriptions ₹1,104cr product sales ₹523cr

Most of the money came from fitness subscriptions like Cultpass and center memberships, which brought in ₹1,104 crore, a solid 31% jump.

Product sales (think sportswear and gym gear) also surged by 60% to ₹523 crore.

While expenses did rise by 16%, employee benefit costs actually dropped thanks to lower ESOP payouts.

With its IPO plans now filed with SEBI, Cult.fit seems set for an even busier year ahead.