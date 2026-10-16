Cult.fit receives Sebi observations for IPO including ₹950cr new issue
Business
Cult.fit, one of India's top fitness brands, has received Sebi observations for its proposed IPO.
Their upcoming IPO will include new shares worth up to ₹950 crore plus a big offer for sale from existing investors.
The funds will help Cult.fit pay off debt, open more gyms, and grow its Cultsport brand.
Revenue up 36.26% to ₹1,720.61cr
The company's revenue jumped 36.26% in fiscal 2026 to ₹1,720.61 crore, and it now runs 708 centers in 77 cities.
Nearly 1 million people use its services, with fitness making up 70% of its revenue.
Cult.fit plans to list on BSE and NSE soon. Axis Capital and Goldman Sachs (India) Securities are managing the process.