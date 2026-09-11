Cummins India benefits from data center diesel generator boom
Business
India's fast-growing data center scene is making diesel generators more important than ever.
These generators keep servers, cooling, and lights running smoothly during power cuts, so digital life stays online.
Cummins India Ltd's share of revenue from data centers widened to 14% in FY26 from less than 2% seven years ago.
Experts forecast ₹1.35trn generator sales
Data centers brought in up to ₹1,665 crore out of Cummins's ₹4,758 crore domestic power generation revenue in FY26.
Experts say generator sales could hit ₹1.35 trillion by fiscal 2030 as new data centers add 2.2 gigawatts of capacity.
Cummins leads with a 55% share, while Kirloskar Oil Engines and others are chasing growth: Kirloskar supplied to 25 data centers and aims for $2 billion in operating revenue by 2030.