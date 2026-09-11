Cummins India benefits from data center diesel generator boom

Data centers brought in up to ₹1,665 crore out of Cummins's ₹4,758 crore domestic power generation revenue in FY26.

Experts say generator sales could hit ₹1.35 trillion by fiscal 2030 as new data centers add 2.2 gigawatts of capacity.

Cummins leads with a 55% share, while Kirloskar Oil Engines and others are chasing growth: Kirloskar supplied to 25 data centers and aims for $2 billion in operating revenue by 2030.