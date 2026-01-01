Next Article
Cupcake ATM pioneer Sprinkles is closing all its stores
Business
Sprinkles, the bakery that made cupcake ATMs a thing, is shutting down every store and vending machine at all its listed locations nationwide.
Employees found out on December 30, and the wind-down starts December 31—so no more late-night cupcake runs in places like Beverly Hills, Dallas, or Manhattan Beach.
Why it's happening—and what it means
Sprinkles says "financial conditions due to unforeseen business circumstances" forced this decision.
The news comes just after their 20th anniversary, leaving employees pretty disappointed (and vocal about it online).
Founded in 2005 and famous for its creative treats, Sprinkles's sudden exit marks the end of an era for cupcake lovers.