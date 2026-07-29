Cupid Limited invests $5 million in GII Healthcare Investment Limited
Business
Cupid Limited just dropped $5 million into GII Healthcare Investment Limited, doubling down on its bet in the health care space.
The cash comes straight from Cupid's own funds and shows they are confident about where GII is headed.
While they are keeping their exact stake under wraps, Cupid says the investment made sense thanks to GII's solid growth prospects.
GII manages over $3.5 billion assets
GII runs over $3.5 billion in assets and has big stakes in Saudi Arabia's Abeer Medical Company and AlMeswak Dental Company.
Cupid sees a lot of upside in the Gulf region as more people get access to health care, insurance penetration increases, and governments keep investing.
The move fits with Cupid's goal to grow globally while helping improve health outcomes around the world.