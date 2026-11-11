Cupid Ltd posts FY2027 Q2 profit more-than-doubled to 56.2cr
Cupid Ltd. just had a standout second quarter for FY2027: its net profit more than doubled to ₹56.2 crore compared to last year.
Revenue also soared to ₹188 crore from ₹84.4 crore, though the EBITDA margin slipped a bit to 29.2% from 33.6%.
Still, it's a strong showing overall.
Cupid approves Baazar style warrants
Cupid approved investment in Baazar Style. After a January board meeting, the company approved over 1 crore warrants at ₹328.25 each: 45 lakh have already turned into shares, and the rest will follow in stages.