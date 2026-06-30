Cupid raises FY2027 revenue target over 10%, eyes 150cr Q1
Cupid Ltd. known for making condoms and healthcare products, just bumped up its FY2027 revenue target by over 10%, and separately expressed confidence in exceeding ₹150 crore in the first quarter alone.
The move comes as demand keeps climbing both in India and abroad, thanks to Cupid's push into new markets and steady business growth.
Cupid credits international buyers, Dutch deal
A big part of the momentum is coming from international buyers (think governments, institutions, and private clients) plus a fresh supply deal with a Dutch partner.
Chairman Aditya Kumar Halwasiya says expanding capacity and streamlining operations are key priorities going forward.
With its condom business holding strong and some favorable currency trends on its side, Cupid's feeling optimistic about the road ahead.