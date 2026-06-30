Cupid raises FY2027 revenue target over 10%, eyes 150cr Q1 Business Jun 30, 2026

Cupid Ltd. known for making condoms and healthcare products, just bumped up its FY2027 revenue target by over 10%, and separately expressed confidence in exceeding ₹150 crore in the first quarter alone.

The move comes as demand keeps climbing both in India and abroad, thanks to Cupid's push into new markets and steady business growth.