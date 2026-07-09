Cupid raises FY27 revenue target to at least ₹660 cr

Cupid Q1 guidance boosts optimism

Cupid's stock has climbed over 40% in just a month and delivered a massive over 114% return in three months.

The company logged one of its best quarters ever, expecting Q1 FY27 revenues above ₹150 crore, thanks to ramped-up production, more customers, and higher demand for its products.

Strategic partnerships and growing international orders are also fueling optimism for the road ahead.