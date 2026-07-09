Cupid raises FY27 revenue target to at least ₹660 cr
Business
Cupid, the well-known condom and lubricant maker, saw its stock pop 5.5% to ₹208 on Thursday after it raised its FY27 revenue target from ₹600 crore to at least ₹660 crore.
The boost came as the company reported strong business momentum, with shares having touched a 52-week high of ₹226 in the prior session before settling lower.
Cupid Q1 guidance boosts optimism
Cupid's stock has climbed over 40% in just a month and delivered a massive over 114% return in three months.
The company logged one of its best quarters ever, expecting Q1 FY27 revenues above ₹150 crore, thanks to ramped-up production, more customers, and higher demand for its products.
Strategic partnerships and growing international orders are also fueling optimism for the road ahead.