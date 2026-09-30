Cupid shares climb 16% after joining Nifty Smallcap 250
Cupid, just got a big win: its shares shot up 16% in two days after joining the Nifty Smallcap 250 index.
The stock climbed to ₹307 on Wednesday, with Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research saying this could bring in around $10 million in potential inflows.
Cupid raises FY27 revenue to ₹725-750cr
Cupid isn't slowing down: the company has raised its FY27 forecast, now expecting ₹725-750 crore in revenue and ₹210-225 crore in net profit.
This confidence comes after a massive 142% total income grew 142% to ₹157 crore last quarter and profits nearly tripling.
Most of this momentum is thanks to strong demand both globally and at home, with exports making up nearly 60% of revenue.
Looking ahead, Cupid is aiming high: it wants to hit ₹1,500 crore in revenue by FY29 as it keeps expanding worldwide.