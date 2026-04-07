Curefit appoints 4 independent directors ahead of festive IPO
Business
Curefit, the fitness and wellness brand, is getting ready to go public with an IPO planned for the upcoming festive season.
To prepare for its market debut, Curefit has brought in four new independent directors from fields like banking, consulting, public policy, and tech, hoping their experience will help guide the company through this big step.
Curefit seeks 2,500cr IPO valuation $2bn
Curefit is looking to raise around ₹2,500 crore in its IPO and aims for a $2 billion valuation.
The company's revenue jumped 31% last year to ₹1,216 crore, with healthier profit margins too.
A recent ₹440 crore investment from Temasek has boosted confidence as Curefit focuses on steady growth both online and offline before hitting the stock market.