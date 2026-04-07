Curefit appoints 4 independent directors ahead of festive IPO Business Apr 07, 2026

Curefit, the fitness and wellness brand, is getting ready to go public with an IPO planned for the upcoming festive season.

To prepare for its market debut, Curefit has brought in four new independent directors from fields like banking, consulting, public policy, and tech, hoping their experience will help guide the company through this big step.