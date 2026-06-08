Curefoods pauses ₹800cr IPO despite SEBI approval, eyes 2027 retry
Business
Curefoods, the cloud kitchen startup behind EatFit and Krispy Kreme, has hit pause on its ₹800 crore IPO, even though it got SEBI's approval.
Mutual funds weren't convinced during roadshows, mainly because of shaky market conditions and worries about loss-making companies.
Curefoods hopes to try again in 2027 if things look up.
Raised ₹160cr pre-IPO round
This move follows a trend: other big names like PhonePe have also postponed their IPOs this year.
Founded by former Flipkart executive Ankit Nagori, Curefoods operates over 500 kitchens across 70 cities.
The IPO was meant to fuel expansion and pay off debt.
Despite the delay, they recently raised ₹160 crore in a pre-IPO round, showing investors still believe in their growth story.