Curefoods pauses ₹800cr IPO despite SEBI approval, eyes 2027 retry

Raised ₹160cr pre-IPO round

This move follows a trend: other big names like PhonePe have also postponed their IPOs this year.

Founded by former Flipkart executive Ankit Nagori, Curefoods operates over 500 kitchens across 70 cities.

The IPO was meant to fuel expansion and pay off debt.

Despite the delay, they recently raised ₹160 crore in a pre-IPO round, showing investors still believe in their growth story.