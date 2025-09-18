Curefoods plans ₹800cr IPO to fuel expansion

The startup's kitchen tech and AI edge

Curefoods operates five mega kitchens that can whip up a lakh meals daily, letting them expand fast into new places.

Their multi-brand kitchens host favorites like EatFit and Krispy Kreme while saving up to 40% on costs, a figure typical for cloud kitchens.

Behind the scenes, they use AI for demand prediction and smart geo-mapping tools to spot high-demand areas—helping them tweak locations quickly with minimal fuss, as summarized from founder Ankit Nagori's comments.