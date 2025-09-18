Curefoods plans ₹800cr IPO to fuel expansion
Curefoods, one of India's big names in cloud kitchens and food brands, is set to raise ₹800 crore through an IPO.
The offer includes fresh shares and 4.85 crore shares up for sale.
With 502 outlets—spanning cloud kitchens, kiosks, and restaurants across 70 cities—they have a significant presence.
The startup's kitchen tech and AI edge
Curefoods operates five mega kitchens that can whip up a lakh meals daily, letting them expand fast into new places.
Their multi-brand kitchens host favorites like EatFit and Krispy Kreme while saving up to 40% on costs, a figure typical for cloud kitchens.
Behind the scenes, they use AI for demand prediction and smart geo-mapping tools to spot high-demand areas—helping them tweak locations quickly with minimal fuss, as summarized from founder Ankit Nagori's comments.