CureSkin posts FY26 revenue up 27.9% to ₹133cr, loss ₹35cr
Business
CureSkin, the Bengaluru-based skin care startup, just shared its FY26 results: revenue jumped 27.9% to ₹133 crore.
While they're still in the red with a ₹35 crore net loss, that's actually a big improvement from last year's ₹68 crore loss.
The boost came from stronger product and service sales, plus some smart cuts in promotional spending.
CureSkin products ₹120.6cr, services nearly ninefold
Most of CureSkin's cash came from selling products (₹120.6 crore), but their services side also took off, growing almost nine times to ₹12.4 crore.
They managed to trim ad expenses by 17.6%, even as material and transport costs went up.
Employee costs dipped a bit too, helping them keep overall spending in check as they work toward better financial health.