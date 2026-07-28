Cursor launches Cursor Start at ₹649 for Indian developers
AI coding platform Cursor just rolled out Cursor Start, a new subscription made for Indian developers at ₹649 a month ($7).
This launch comes right before the company's massive $60 billion SpaceX acquisition.
With India now Cursor's third-largest market and its user base more than tripling in the past year, it's clear they're betting big on the country's fast-growing developer community.
Cursor offers India-focused subscription and hires
Cursor Start gives you access to Composer 2.5, Grok 4.5, more generous free-tier limits, plugins, cloud agents, and UPI payments, all at a lower price by skipping some Pro features.
Simon Green from Cursor says the move was inspired by India's developer community, which, according to GitHub, has 27 million developers.
The company is also hiring locally and expanding its presence in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, and if this pricing works here, they might take it global.