Cursor launches Cursor Start at ₹649 for Indian developers

Cursor Start gives you access to Composer 2.5, Grok 4.5, more generous free-tier limits, plugins, cloud agents, and UPI payments, all at a lower price by skipping some Pro features.

Simon Green from Cursor says the move was inspired by India's developer community, which, according to GitHub, has 27 million developers.

The company is also hiring locally and expanding its presence in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, and if this pricing works here, they might take it global.