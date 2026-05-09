Customers sue Nike alleging $1B Trump-era tariff price hikes Business May 09, 2026

Nike is being sued by customers who say the brand raised prices on shoes and clothes (by $5 to $10 for footwear and $2 to $10 for apparel) to cover about $1 billion in tariffs from the Trump era.

Now, with those tariffs struck down earlier this year, people claim Nike hasn't promised to give back the extra money they paid.