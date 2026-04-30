Customs' 3%IGST forces India's gold imports to 15 metric tons

April imports fall to $1.3 billion

Despite Akshaya Tritiya, a festival when gold buying usually goes through the roof, import values crashed to $1.3 billion in April, way down from the typical $6 billion.

Jewelers have started sourcing smaller amounts of gold through new channels while waiting for clarity on taxes.

Plus, with a fresh 3% integrated goods and services tax (IGST) demand on gold imported by banks, it looks like buying gold might stay tricky for a while as the government tries to control imports and steady the rupee.