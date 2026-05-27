Liquor giant Pernod Ricard facing tax evasion probe in India

India 's customs authorities are investigating French liquor giant Pernod Ricard over alleged tax evasion. The company is accused of undervaluing its Scotch whisky imports by nearly 67.5%. This is said to have helped it evade the country's 150% tariff on imported Scotch concentrates. The concentrates are blended locally to create popular whisky brands like Royal Stag.

Investigation Allegations of concealment and internal codenames The investigation alleges that Pernod Ricard has been concealing the age and composition of its imported Scotch whisky concentrates. This, they say, was done with an intention to hide their true value and pay lower tariffs. The company is also accused of introducing internal codenames for these imports in 2011, making it harder for customs officials to compare them with rival imports.

Company stance Pernod Ricard's tax liability at $314M In response to the allegations, Pernod Ricard has denied any wrongdoing. The company maintains that it has been fully compliant with Indian laws and is addressing this matter via the appropriate legal channels and remains confident in its position. Court documents show that Pernod's current tax liability stands at nearly $314 million. If fines are imposed under Indian law, the total payout may exceed $600 million if the company loses the case.

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