CUTS: majority oppose adding cloud to India's Digital Competition Bill
A new CUTS study shows most stakeholders are not on board with adding cloud services to India's upcoming Digital Competition Bill, which targets big tech like Google and Amazon.
Over 60% worry this move could bring confusing rules, higher costs, and extra hurdles for startups, especially with labels like "Systematically Significant Digital Enterprise" in play.
CUTS recommends voluntary UK style steps
While 30% of stakeholders support stricter rules for fairer competition, and 10% are neutral, CUTS suggests India's current laws already handle most anticompetitive issues in the cloud space.
Instead of rushing into heavy regulations, they recommend following the U.K.'s lead with voluntary steps, like making cloud services more open and transparent, to keep innovation thriving without bogging down the industry.