CVS Health to split pharmacies from insurance and PBM units

If the split goes through, CVS's 9,000 pharmacies could become their own publicly traded company, while Aetna and Caremark stick together.

The change comes as pharmacy benefit managers face more scrutiny in the US

Since Joyner took over in October 2024, CVS shares have climbed and the company has hit a $117 billion market value.

With record revenue last year ($402.1 billion), all eyes are on how this shakeup will impact CVS's future plans.