CXMT plans $4.35B Shanghai STAR Market IPO on July 27

CXMT plans to use the funds to upgrade its tech and boost production, which could push it further into the global spotlight.

With a 7.7% share of the world's DRAM market, its chips help power everything from AI workloads to cloud servers, even if it is not quite at Samsung or SK Hynix's level yet.

Industry leaders and government officials are expected at the launch, showing just how big a deal this is for China's tech scene.