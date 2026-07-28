CXMT Shanghai debut stock surges 500% to $540B, Nifty steadies

Nifty started at 23,971.25 and climbed slightly by 9:20am. thanks in part to Monday's rebound after a tough week.

Even with the chip chaos worldwide, Indian IT giants like TCS (up over 3%), Infosys, Tech Mahindra (all up over 2%), and HCL Technologies (up 1.86%) showed solid gains.

Analysts say Nifty's key support is around 23,800, and with oil prices down plus a stronger rupee, Indian markets got some breathing room amid all the global uncertainty.