CXMT to start limited HBM3E production amid US export controls

China's biggest memory chip maker, CXMT, plans to start limited production of high-bandwidth memory (HBM3E) chips for AI over the next two months, even though only about 20% of its chips are coming out right.

That's way below the usual 70%, but CXMT is pushing ahead anyway to help China build its own tech and rely less on foreign imports, amid US export controls on certain advanced HBM products bound for China, tightened in December 2024.