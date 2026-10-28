CXMT to start limited HBM3E production amid US export controls
China's biggest memory chip maker, CXMT, plans to start limited production of high-bandwidth memory (HBM3E) chips for AI over the next two months, even though only about 20% of its chips are coming out right.
That's way below the usual 70%, but CXMT is pushing ahead anyway to help China build its own tech and rely less on foreign imports, amid US export controls on certain advanced HBM products bound for China, tightened in December 2024.
CXMT held 10% global DRAM share
CXMT is sending early samples to local AI companies and plans to ramp up production soon.
Even with tough challenges (like limited access to advanced tools and stiff competition from global giants), CXMT held a 10% share of global DRAM revenue in the quarter.
Its push into HBM tech shows how serious China is about catching up in the worldwide chip game, despite all the hurdles.