Cyclone Arnab: Andhra Pradesh's APSRTC cancels 10.73L+ km, ₹13.10cr loss
Business
Cyclone Arnab hit Andhra Pradesh hard last week, forcing APSRTC to cancel over 10.73 lakh scheduled kilometers of bus trips and racking up estimated revenue losses of ₹13.10 crore.
The cancelations were all about keeping passengers safe during heavy rains and risky road conditions.
APSRTC depots damaged, minister orders alert
Several APSRTC depots weren't spared: walls at Ravulapalem and Jaggampeta collapsed, roofs got damaged elsewhere, and Bhimavaram depot's electrical systems took a hit.
Officials are still checking out the full damage and repair costs.
Meanwhile, with another storm (Cyclone Murusu) on the radar, Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy has told teams to stay alert and only resume services when it's safe for everyone.