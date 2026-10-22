Cyient posts Q2 profit ₹132.5 cr and revenue 7.7% QoQ
Business
Cyient just posted a strong Q2 for FY 2026-27, with profits up 22% to ₹132.5 crore and revenue rose 7.7% QoQ to ₹2,235 crore compared to last quarter.
The company credits its growth to strong demand across its digital, engineering, and manufacturing services.
Cyient declares ₹12 interim dividend
Its Digital, Engineering and Technology (DET) segment saw an 8.1% jump in revenue, while Design Led Manufacturing (DLM) hit ₹393.1 crore backed by a record order book.
The semiconductor division also notched its sixth straight quarter of gains.
Riding this momentum, Cyient's board announced a ₹12 per share interim dividend and approved the acquisition of the remaining 49% stake in Cyient Solutions and Systems.