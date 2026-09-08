Cyrix Healthcare acquires Blue Star MedTech business, targets 30-40% growth
Business
Cyrix Healthcare, a Kochi-based company, just bought the MedTech Solutions business from Blue Star Engineering & Electronics.
The deal was wrapped up on September 1, 2026, and it's set to boost Cyrix's presence in the medical tech world.
Backed by Somerset Indus Capital Partners, Cyrix is aiming for 30% to 40% growth thanks to this move.
Blue Star MedTech customers retain support
If you were a Blue Star MedTech customer, not much will change. Cyrix says you'll keep getting support from the same teams as before.
This acquisition also helps Cyrix build on Blue Star's experience and connections while keeping relationships strong in the healthcare tech space.