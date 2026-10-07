D. E. Shaw India celebrates 30th with 600,000-square-foot Hyderabad office
Business
D. E. Shaw India is celebrating its 30th anniversary by launching a huge new office in Neopolis, Hyderabad, next year.
The 600,000-square-foot space is designed to boost teamwork and spark fresh ideas among employees.
IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu participated in an event to mark its 30 years of operations in the country.
Company grew from 20 to 2,500
Starting out in Hyderabad back in 1996 with just 20 people, D. E. Shaw India now has 2,500 employees across offices in Bengaluru and Gurugram too.
IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu said this expansion was "a welcome sign of its continued confidence in Hyderabad."
The company's leaders say their commitment to creating a collaborative workplace for everyone.