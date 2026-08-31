D. Sridhar Babu urges GIBA to support Telangana semiconductor manufacturing
Telangana IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu just met with the German Indian Business Alliance (GIBA) and pitched hard for German companies to set up semiconductor manufacturing in the state.
He told GIBA that Telangana is aiming to become a semiconductor manufacturing hub and said the state is prepared to provide necessary support to make things happen.
Babu highlights incentives and sector opportunities
Babu highlighted perks like fast approvals, infrastructure, investment incentives, and training programs for workers.
He also pointed out opportunities beyond chips, in life sciences, aerospace, electronics, and automation.
Plus, he floated the idea of a Telangana-Germany logistics corridor for easier exports and invited German businesses to check out the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2026 this December 7, 8, and 9.