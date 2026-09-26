AI voice calls on WhatsApp helping brands boost sales
What's the story
GoKwik's latest data shows that Direct to Consumer (D2C) brands are significantly boosting their abandoned-cart recoveries by integrating AI-powered voice calls into their WhatsApp campaigns. The innovative strategy has resulted in more than a tenfold increase in incremental return on spend over the past six months, according to the e-commerce technology company's findings.
Platform performance
Brands achieve impressive call answer rates
GoKwik's KwikEngage platform currently manages over one million AI-powered calls every month.
The company found that brands using this feature achieved an impressive call answer rate of 60-65%.
Customers who interacted through both AI Calling and WhatsApp were 2.5 times more likely to complete their purchases than those who used only one channel at a time.
Quote
Addressing Taneja's thoughts on abandoned carts
"Abandoned carts are not always the result of weak purchase intent or pricing. In many cases, a shopper has a specific question that remains unanswered at the point of purchase," said Chirag Taneja, Co-founder and CEO, GoKwik.
Query resolution
AI system now expanding to other areas
GoKwik's AI system reaches out to eligible shoppers, reminding them about their pending carts and explaining applicable offers.
The feature can be customized by brands for the conversation, offers, and calling schedules. It can also be integrated with existing WhatsApp journeys.
GoKwik is now expanding AI Calling to cash-on-delivery confirmation, customer support, non-delivery resolution, assisted selling, and reactivation of inactive customers.