Dabur picks Hershey's Herjit Bhalla as new India CEO
Dabur India is reportedly close to appointing Herjit S Bhalla, a senior leader from Hershey, as its new India CEO.
He'll be stepping in as Mohit Malhotra moves up to a bigger role within the company.
This change comes during a wave of top-level shakeups across the FMCG sector over the past year.
Why does this matter?
India's FMCG industry has been seeing lots of CEO exits lately, thanks to slow growth and rising business challenges.
Dabur is aiming for steady revenue growth after recent GST reforms, with rural markets now making up more than half its sales.
Who is Herjit Bhalla?
Bhalla brings over eight years at Hershey—most recently leading global customers and Canada—and previously ran Hershey's India business.
Before that, he spent 16 years at Hindustan Unilever.
Who's he replacing?
He will report to Mohit Malhotra, who is slated to move to an elevated role within the company.