Dabur picks Hershey's Herjit Bhalla as new India CEO Business Jan 28, 2026

Dabur India is reportedly close to appointing Herjit S Bhalla, a senior leader from Hershey, as its new India CEO.

He'll be stepping in as Mohit Malhotra moves up to a bigger role within the company.

This change comes during a wave of top-level shakeups across the FMCG sector over the past year.