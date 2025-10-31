Next Article
Dabur sets aside ₹500 crore to invest in startups
Dabur India is stepping into the startup scene with Dabur Ventures, a new platform set aside with ₹500 crore to invest in digital-first businesses.
It's a fresh move for the FMCG giant, aiming to back innovative brands and tap into new growth opportunities.
Dabur's financial performance and global presence
Already one of India's top FMCG players, Dabur has a global footprint in 120+ countries and brings in more than $1 billion in revenue.
For the September quarter of FY25, profits rose 6.5% year-on-year to ₹453 crore, while revenue hit ₹3,191 crore—up 5.4%.
These strong numbers suggest they're ready to fuel the next wave of digital-first brands.