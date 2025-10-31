Dabur sets aside ₹500 crore to invest in startups

Dabur's financial performance and global presence

Already one of India's top FMCG players, Dabur has a global footprint in 120+ countries and brings in more than $1 billion in revenue.

For the September quarter of FY25, profits rose 6.5% year-on-year to ₹453 crore, while revenue hit ₹3,191 crore—up 5.4%.

These strong numbers suggest they're ready to fuel the next wave of digital-first brands.