Dabur shares gain after Q4 FY26 beat and asset sale

Domestic sales up 9.5% brokers split

Dabur's domestic FMCG sales grew a solid 9.5%, making up for slower international growth hit by Middle East tensions.

But analysts aren't all on the same page: Jefferies is optimistic with a ₹610 target, while Investec trimmed its outlook to ₹514 over margin worries; Morgan Stanley remains cautious at ₹412, and Citi suggests selling with a target of ₹490.