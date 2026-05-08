Dabur shares gain after Q4 FY26 beat and asset sale
Business
Dabur India's stock got a boost on Friday, trading around ₹474.05 after the company posted better-than-expected Q4 FY26 results.
Revenue rose 7.3% to ₹3,038 crore, and net profit jumped 15.1% to ₹368.6 crore, helped by a one-time asset sale.
The stock even touched ₹487.35 during the day before cooling off as some investors booked profits.
Domestic sales up 9.5% brokers split
Dabur's domestic FMCG sales grew a solid 9.5%, making up for slower international growth hit by Middle East tensions.
But analysts aren't all on the same page: Jefferies is optimistic with a ₹610 target, while Investec trimmed its outlook to ₹514 over margin worries; Morgan Stanley remains cautious at ₹412, and Citi suggests selling with a target of ₹490.