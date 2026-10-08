DailyObjects raises ₹332cr from 3 investors at ₹1,050cr valuation
Business
DailyObjects, the lifestyle accessories brand, just raised ₹332 crore in fresh funding from Xponentia Capital Partners, Anicut Capital, and Axiom Asia Private Capital.
This new round bumps its valuation up to ₹1,050 crore.
DailyObjects plans 150 stores in India
With this cash boost, DailyObjects wants to open 150 standalone stores across India over the next five years and ramp up its research and development for new products.
Cofounder and CEO Pankaj Garg says it's all about growing its presence in India, and maybe even internationally.
Plus, early investor Roots Ventures got to partially cash out with an impressive 18-fold return.