Daimler India Commercial Vehicles proposes ₹4,000cr investment in Tamil Nadu

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV, the folks behind BharatBenz trucks and busses) has proposed to make an additional investment of about ₹4,000 crore in Tamil Nadu, bumping their total spend in India to ₹14,500 crore.

The additional investment was outlined under a non-binding Facilitation Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Tamil Nadu government at the Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave.

This investment is expected to support product development, manufacturing, research and development, infrastructure and future technology readiness.