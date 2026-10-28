Dainik Bhaskar family office invests ₹12.5cr in Vama, ₹19.03cr round
Business
Dainik Bhaskar's family office just invested ₹12.5 crore in Vama, a startup making temple visits and astrology services digital.
The total funding round brought in ₹19.03 crore, with support from other investors too.
Vama valued at ₹180cr
This boost takes Vama's valuation to about ₹180 crore, a 20% increase from its previous Pre-Series A round.
With Dainik Bhaskar on board, Vama hopes to tap deeper into Hindi-speaking regions and make spiritual services more accessible online.
Dainik Bhaskar's family office now owns nearly 7% of the company, while the founders still hold significant stakes.