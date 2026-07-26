Dalal Street readies 9 IPOs led by Manipal Health ₹9,275cr

Dalal Street is gearing up for a packed week as nine IPOs, across both mainboard and SME segments, are opening soon, aiming to raise more than ₹11,000 crore.

The headline act is Manipal Health Enterprises with a ₹9,275 crore IPO (open July 29-31), making it the biggest healthcare listing of the week.

Right after, Juniper Green Energy and MV Electrosystems will hit the market on July 30.