Dalal Street readies 9 IPOs led by Manipal Health ₹9,275cr
Dalal Street is gearing up for a packed week as nine IPOs, across both mainboard and SME segments, are opening soon, aiming to raise more than ₹11,000 crore.
The headline act is Manipal Health Enterprises with a ₹9,275 crore IPO (open July 29-31), making it the biggest healthcare listing of the week.
Right after, Juniper Green Energy and MV Electrosystems will hit the market on July 30.
Manipal Health ₹8,000cr fresh, ₹1,275.22cr OFS
Manipal Health's IPO includes a fresh issue of ₹8,000 crore plus an offer-for-sale worth ₹1,275.22 crore.
Juniper Green Energy is targeting ₹1,800 crore (all fresh issue), while MV Electrosystems goes for ₹290 crore.
On the SME side, companies in engineering, hygiene, and packaging are also launching IPOs ranging from ₹24.03 crore to ₹159.83 crore, including Advance Technoforge, Propshop Events & Exhibitions, Poojaa Precision Engg. HR Hygiene Products, Dhaval Packaging, and Fusion Klassroom Edutech, showing just how diverse and busy this week will be for investors.